Derek Ernst finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Derek Ernst hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ernst finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Ernst got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Ernst reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ernst's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Ernst hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 14-feet taking a par. This left Ernst to 1 over for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Ernst reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Ernst at even-par for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Ernst reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Ernst's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.