Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

Denny McCarthy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 3rd at 5 under with Chris Naegel and Ricky Barnes; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; and Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Denny McCarthy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McCarthy's 71 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, McCarthy's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.