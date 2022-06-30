  • Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy jars 33-footer for birdie at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.