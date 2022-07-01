Dawie van der Walt shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Dawie van der Walt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 122nd at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, van der Walt's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van der Walt to 3 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, van der Walt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, van der Walt's tee shot went 208 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.