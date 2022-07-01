6-over 77 by David Skinns in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, David Skinns hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 145th at 6 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Skinns got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Skinns's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Skinns had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Skinns's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Skinns's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Skinns got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Skinns to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Skinns had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Skinns to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Skinns hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Skinns to 3 over for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 4 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 5 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 6 over for the round.