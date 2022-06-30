David Lipsky shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic

David Lipsky hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lipsky had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Lipsky's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.