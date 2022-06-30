  • David Lipsky shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    David Lipsky nearly aces No. 3 at John Deere

