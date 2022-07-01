David Lingmerth rebounds from poor front in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, David Lingmerth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, David Lingmerth got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing David Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lingmerth's 133 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

Lingmerth hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.