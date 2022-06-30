Bogey-free 3-under 68 by David Hearn in the first round at the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, David Hearn hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hearn finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, David Hearn hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved David Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hearn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hearn's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.