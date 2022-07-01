D.J. Trahan finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, D.J. Trahan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 68th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Trahan chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Trahan's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Trahan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Trahan to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Trahan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to even for the round.