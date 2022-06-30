D.A. Points shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, D.A. Points hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Points finished his round tied for 70th at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Naegel is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Points missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Points hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 17th. This moved Points to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Points's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Points got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Points to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Points hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Points to 4 over for the round.