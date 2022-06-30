Curtis Thompson shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Curtis Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Naegel, Denny McCarthy, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

Thompson hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 569-yard par-5 17th. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.