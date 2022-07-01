Christopher Gotterup shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Christopher Gotterup hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Vaughn Taylor; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; and Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under.

At the 596-yard par-5 10th, Gotterup's his second shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 95 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to even for the round.

Gotterup missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 22 yards for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to even-par for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Gotterup chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gotterup hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 4 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Gotterup's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gotterup had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 4 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gotterup missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Gotterup to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gotterup chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gotterup to 6 under for the round.