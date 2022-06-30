Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout's 73 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Bezuidenhout chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.