Chris Stroud finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Chris Stroud hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Stroud's 139 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

Stroud missed the green on his first shot on the 186-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Stroud got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to even-par for the round.