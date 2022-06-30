Chris Naegel shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Chris Naegel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Naegel finished his round tied for 3rd at 5 under with Denny McCarthy and Ricky Barnes; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; and Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under.

At the par-5 10th, Naegel chipped in his third shot from 102 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Naegel to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Naegel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Naegel to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Naegel hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Naegel to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Naegel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Naegel to 5 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Naegel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Naegel to 6 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Naegel's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Naegel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Naegel to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Naegel had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Naegel to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Naegel chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Naegel at 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Naegel's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Naegel to 5 under for the round.