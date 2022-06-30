Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 45th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reavie had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Reavie's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, Reavie missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 1 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Reavie reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Reavie at even-par for the round.