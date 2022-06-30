Chesson Hadley shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Chesson Hadley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under with Taylor Moore, Cam Davis, and Scott Stallings; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy, Vaughn Taylor, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hadley hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadley had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hadley's 162 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Hadley hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.