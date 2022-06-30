Chase Seiffert shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Chase Seiffert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 57th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Seiffert had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Seiffert chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.