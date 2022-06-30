Charley Hoffman shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 140th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Hoffman hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 4 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Hoffman chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hoffman's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 5 over for the round.