Charles Howell III putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
June 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charles Howell III attacks flagstick to set up birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Charles Howell III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Charles Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Howell III's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Howell III's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
