Charles Howell III putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Charles Howell III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Charles Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Howell III's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Howell III's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.