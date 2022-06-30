Chad Ramey putts himself to an even-par first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Chad Ramey hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ramey finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Chad Ramey's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chad Ramey to 1 under for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ramey had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Ramey's tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 31 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even for the round.