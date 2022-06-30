Camilo Villegas putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Villegas finished his day tied for 90th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Camilo Villegas got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Camilo Villegas to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Villegas chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Villegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Villegas's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Villegas's 97 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 3 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.