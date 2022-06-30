Cameron Percy shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Cameron Percy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Percy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Percy's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Percy's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Percy chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to even for the round.

Percy hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Percy to 3 over for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 4 over for the round.