Cameron Champ shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 15th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy, Vaughn Taylor, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Champ hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Champ hit his tee shot 364 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.