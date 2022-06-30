Cam Davis shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Cam Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy, Vaughn Taylor, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 6th at 4 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Davis hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Davis's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Davis's 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Davis hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

Davis tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 4 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 3 under for the round.