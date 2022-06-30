  • Cam Davis shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.