Callum Tarren shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Callum Tarren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

Tarren hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Tarren hit an approach shot from 203 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to even for the round.

At the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Tarren got to the green in 2 and sunk a 60-foot putt for eagle, bringing Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.