C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic

C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Pan got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 9 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Pan had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to even for the round.

Pan hit his tee at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pan's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pan had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.