Brice Garnett shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 99th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Garnett hit his next to the left intermediate rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 10th. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 220 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.