6-over 77 by Brian Stuard in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 145th at 6 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Stuard got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Stuard got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Stuard to 3 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 4 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's his second shot went 33 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 6 over for the round.