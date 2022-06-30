Brian Gay putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Brian Gay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brian Gay hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Brian Gay to 1 over for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Gay hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Gay's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gay had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Gay chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Gay's 177 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.