Brian Davis shoots 8-over 79 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Brian Davis hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 140th at 8 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Naegel, Ricky Barnes, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Davis's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Davis's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Davis to 3 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Davis chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 over for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 first, Davis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 5 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Davis's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 7 over for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 6 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 7 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Davis chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 8 over for the round.