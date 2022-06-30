Brett Drewitt shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Brett Drewitt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Drewitt finished his round tied for 56th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Drewitt hit his 95 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Drewitt's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Drewitt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Drewitt's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Drewitt had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.