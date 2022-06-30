Strong putting brings Brendon Todd an even-par round one of the John Deere Classic

Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 68th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Brendon Todd had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Todd's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to even for the round.