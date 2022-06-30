Brandt Snedeker shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Brandt Snedeker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Snedeker hit his tee at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Snedeker's 92 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Snedeker's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Snedeker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 4 over for the round.