Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Brandon Wu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 90th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Wu tee shot went 209 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Wu's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wu had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.