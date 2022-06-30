Brandon Hagy shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Naegel is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hagy's tee shot went 184 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hagy hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Hagy had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hagy's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hagy chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.