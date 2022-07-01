  • Boo Weekley shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Boo Weekley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Boo Weekley drives green and birdies at John Deere

