Boo Weekley shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Boo Weekley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Weekley finished his day tied for 90th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Weekley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Weekley to even-par for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Weekley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Weekley to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Weekley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Weekley to 1 under for the round.

Weekley got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Weekley to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Weekley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Weekley to 1 over for the round.