Bo Van Pelt shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Bo Van Pelt hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy, Vaughn Taylor, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Van Pelt's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

Van Pelt missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to even for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Van Pelt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

Van Pelt hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 53-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.