Bo Hoag shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Bo Hoag hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hoag hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hoag's tee shot went 143 yards to the right rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoag had a 227 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.