Bill Haas shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 64th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy, Vaughn Taylor, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Taylor Moore, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Haas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Haas had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Haas's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Haas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.

Haas had a fantastic chip-in on the 215-yard par-3 12th. His his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Haas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.