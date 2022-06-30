Ben Martin shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Ben Martin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Martin hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Martin's tee shot went 135 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Martin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Martin to even for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Martin's tee shot went 231 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 4 over for the round.