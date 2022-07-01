Ben Kohles shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Ben Kohles hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Kohles got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 1 over for the round.

Kohles tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kohles to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kohles's 188 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Kohles had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

Kohles his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kohles to 2 over for the round.