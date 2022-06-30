Ben Crane shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Ben Crane hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Crane finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Denny McCarthy, Vaughn Taylor, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Crane's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Crane chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Crane to even-par for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Crane's his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Crane got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crane to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Crane's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Crane reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Crane at 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Crane reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Crane hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Crane to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Crane had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Crane to 1 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Crane got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Crane to even-par for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Crane had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crane to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Crane reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to even for the round.