Austin Smotherman shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Austin Smotherman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 90th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Smotherman's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Smotherman's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smotherman had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even-par for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Smotherman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smotherman at 1 over for the round.