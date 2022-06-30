  • Austin Cook putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Austin Cook makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Austin Cook nearly aces No. 16 to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Austin Cook makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.