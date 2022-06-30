-
-
Austin Cook putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
June 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 30, 2022
-
Highlights
Austin Cook nearly aces No. 16 to set up birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Austin Cook makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Austin Cook hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Chris Naegel, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Austin Cook had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Cook hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Cook's 94 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Cook hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Cook chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
-
-