Arjun Atwal finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Arjun Atwal hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Atwal finished his round tied for 56th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Atwal got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Atwal to even-par for the round.