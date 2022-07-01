Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lahiri had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lahiri's 107 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lahiri hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri's tee shot went 154 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.