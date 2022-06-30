Andrew Putnam putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Andrew Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.