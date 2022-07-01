Andrew Novak shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic

Andrew Novak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Gligic is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Novak's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Novak had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Novak's 161 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.