8-over 79 by Andrew Landry in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Andrew Landry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round in 88th at 8 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 9 under; Vaughn Taylor is in 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Ricky Barnes, and Chris Naegel are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Landry hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Landry's his second shot went 31 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Landry's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Landry's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 4 over for the round.

Landry got a double bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Landry to 8 over for the round.