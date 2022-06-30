Alex Smalley finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Alex Smalley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 40th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Naegel is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Smalley got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Smalley's 84 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to even for the round.